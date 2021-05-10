On May 8, 2021, Dr. Gaspar Zamoras Barcinas, MD loving husband, father, papa and longtime physician passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at the age of 84. Gaspar was born on January 6, 1937 in Tagbilaran, Bohol, Philippines to Gorgonio Sr. and Ines (Zamoras) Barcinas. He graduated from Holy Name University Catholic High School, University of East, Manila, Philippines in 1963, completed his General Prac-tice Residency at Robinson Memorial Portage County Hospital, in Ravenna, OH in 1966, completed his General Surgery Residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital In Youngstown, OH in 1970, practiced as an Emergency Room Physician at United Hospital Center (UHC) in Clarksburg, WV from 1970-1972, and established his private practice in 1972 in Bridge-port, WV retiring in 2014 after 40+ years serving the community and touching so many patient’s lives. He was a member of the American Medical Association, Harrison County Medical Asso-ciation, the Society of Philippine Surgeons in America, Assistant Clinical Professor in Surgery at West Virginia University, Chairman of the Department of Surgery at UHC in 1978-1979, President of Medical Staff at UHC 1983-1984, President of the Harrison County Medical Society in 1982-1983 and Chief of Staff, UHC 1990-1992. He received various recognition awards from both the American Medical and Harrison County Asso-ciations. Gaspar had a passion for taking care of his patients and spent countless hours doing what he loved to do the most for many years. He was always kind, compassionate, empathetic, and personable and many patients can attest to his incredible care he provided. He also loved annual family vacations, large family gatherings with an abundance of food, riding his John Deere tractor doing yard work, and boating on Tygart Lake. In addition, he en-joyed being one of the biggest WVU and Bridgeport Indian fans, playing tennis, taking tons of pictures at family celebrations, proudly waving the American flag, and especially loved being a devoted Papa to his 8 grandchildren. Gaspar is survived by his loving wife for 57 years Maxima “Amy” Barcinas, and his chil-dren Gaspar Jr. (Tanya) Barcinas of Cary, NC, Gary (Jennifer) Barcinas of Morgantown, WV, Grace (John) Langhi of Huntersville, NC, and Gina (Brad) Greathouse of Morgan-town, WV, his 8 grandchilden Gabriella, Grayson, Andre, Drew, Rafael, Carly, Trey and Isabella, his brother Gorgonio Jr.(the late Benedicta) of Park Ridge, IL and his sister Sis-ter Mary Carmen, Manila, Philippines. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews including Bob (Sue) Bolandrina, Danny (Pennisue) Bolandrina, Joey (Gretheline) Bolandrina, Carlos (Erlinda) Barcinas, Antonio Barcinas, Fulgencio (Marilou) Barcinas, Susan Jane Barcinas, John Francis (Maria Ana) Barcinas, Leila (John) Sin-iawski, Maria-Fe (James) Naff all from the Boston, MA area, Alex (Mary Hope), of Bellevue, WA, Mylene (John) Sardon, Dennis (Anna) Barcinas, Glenn (Genevieve) Bar-cinas, Michele Barcinas, Laurencio (Azela) Bacareza all of the Chicago, IL area, Fidencio Asuque of California and many other nieces and nephews in the Philippines. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his siblings Irenea Natividad (Dionisio) Asuque, Beatriz Barcinas, Teotima (Ambrosio) Bolandrina, Niceas (Teresita) Barcinas, Brigida (Clementino) Garay, Jesus Barcinas, Jose Barcinas, Filoteo (Flordeliza)Barcinas, Filomena (Eufronio) Bacareza, Juliano (Ligaya) Barcinas and nephew Alfonso (Esperanza) Barcinas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the amazing care they provided and for their love and support for Gaspar: Arlene McKinney, Edna Clarke, Marcia Pearson, Sharon Wright, Dr. David E. Hess, MD and all those from Amedisys Hospice Care especially nurses Stacy Putzulu and Nichole Rector and aide Debra Ben-nett. The family respectfully requests for those who want to attend the visitation and or funeral mass, that Covid vaccination is fully completed and wearing masks are required. Visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday, May, 13, 2021, from 2 pm to 6 pm with Vigil Service at 6:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10 am with Father Walt Jagela and Father Casey B. Mahone as Con-Celebrants. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

