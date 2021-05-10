Elkins man charged for sexual abuse of foster children in his care

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A foster parent in Elkins is facing multiple charges after police say he abused and sexually assaulted multiple foster children that were in his care.

Elkins police started investigating 38-year-old Luis Manuel Torres-Serrano after responding to a report of a young girl claiming to be homeless and asking people for food.

In interviews with CPS, the girl and her siblings described multiple instances of physical, mental, and sexual abuse. Two girls detailed multiple sexual assaults from Torres-Serrano and said he threatened to kill them if they told anyone, according to the criminal complaint.

The children also said their foster parents would with-hold food and beat them with various objects around the house among other forms of punishment.

Police say all of the children have been removed from the home.

Torres-Serrano has been charged with Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury; Sexual Abuse By Parent, Guardian, or Custodian; first-degree sexual abuse; third-degree sexual abuse; second-degree sexual assault; third-degree sexual assault.

