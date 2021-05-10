Gilmer County Schools closed May 10 - May 14
Due to increase of Covid-19 cases
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Gilmer County, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to an increase in covid-19 cases, the Gilmer County health department has recommended that all Gilmer County schools should remain closed from May 10th - May 14th. Students will be on remote learning and staff should report as normal.
More information will be released from the Board of education on Monday.
Stick with 5 news as this story develops.
