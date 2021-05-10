Herd heading to College Cup

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team is final four bound as the 10th ranked Herd beat #8 Georgetown 1-0 in the NCAA soccer tournament quarterfinals. The Herd’s first real threat at scoring turned out to be beneficial for them as a pass from Vitor Dias to Jamil Roberts in the 70th minute of the game gave them a one goal lead. It was also the first time the Hoyas have trailed in the tournament and they only managed two shots on goal against the Herd as well.

Marshall will play the winner of Wake Forest and North Carolina on May 14th. Those two teams play later today at 5 p.m.

