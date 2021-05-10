Law enforcement from all across north central West Virginia to get a free Chick-Fil-A lunch during Police Week

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is national police week and one business is making sure first responders know how much they are appreciated.

Wilson Martino Dental teamed up with TLC Dental and The Smile Defenders who bought the 1,000 box lunches. Law enforcement from all across north central West Virginia will get a free Chick-Fil-A lunch.

National Director for First Lunch says Wilson Martino Dental’s first lunch program began serving veterans in the military. “We often have a lot of veteran population who have also served as civilians, police EMT, fire so we wanted to extend the program and just say thank you, it’s been a challenging year.”

The program will continue throughout the week. Marion and Monongalia Counties will be treated on Tuesday.

