Police respond to domestic situation in Bridgeport, woman stabbed

(WOWT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 22-year-old woman is still in the hospital being treated for a stab wound she sustained early Sunday morning, according to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

Police were called to a home on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport for an alleged domestic situation. The woman was with a 22-year-old man at the time she was injured, officials say. Police are still investigating and do not know how the woman was allegedly stabbed.

