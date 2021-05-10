Roy Earl Cool, 95 years of age and resident of Diana, WV went home to be with the Lord, January 21, 2021 at Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew. He was born May 20, 1925 in Diana, WV. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 70 years, and by his parents, Earl and Gae Cool of Diana, WV. He is survived by his sister, Neva Bickel of Woodstock, GA, his three sons; Roy Edward (Dee) Cool of Shinnston (Parkersburg), WV, John (Nancy) Cool of Lumberport, WV, Daniel ’'Ike’' (Cindy) Cool of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ike Cool officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cool family.

