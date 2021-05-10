Advertisement

Students and educators recognized on West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day

Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard(Storyblocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday is West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day, announced the Explore the New Manufacturing Program and the West Virginia Department of Education.

The proclamation is meant to celebrate and recognize students and educators across the state for their commitment to the next generation of workers in the manufacturing industry. The West Virginia Department of Education, the Explore the New Manufacturing Program, state manufacturers, and educators are working to strengthen manufacturing education programs to narrow the skills gap and guide West Virginia children into long-term careers in the manufacturing industry.

“West Virginia is a regional leader in career and technical education (CTE), and we are tremendously proud of the 94 CTE and ACE manufacturing programs offered during the 2020-2021 school year,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “By providing these educational opportunities to West Virginia students and through the celebration of Manufacturing Education Day, we hope to inspire the country’s next generation of talent to learn more about modern manufacturing.”

“Today is to recognize those in education and industry who tirelessly cultivate innovative and engaging educational programs connecting student interest and skills with meaningful career opportunities in manufacturing. West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day is a celebration of the state’s students and educators for their excellence and commitment to the next generation in the manufacturing industry workforce,” said Explore the New Manufacturing Program Director Monica Cross.

