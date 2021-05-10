Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Vince Kang has been an Uber driver in Morgantown for nearly five years. Driving in the hometown of one of the largest party colleges in the United States, Kang is not unfamiliar with drunk passengers, but as the bars closed down Sunday morning, Kang saw something he had never seen before.

“I pull in front of the Bank, the Bank Bar on High Street. It was like 3:30. I am waiting for the ride and I see a fight occur in front of me, a man is thrown onto the curb by the Sports Page in front of me,” Kang said.

The video of the fight has gone viral, viewed thousands of times. In the middle of the frame, Kang’s red vehicle sits, waiting for his passenger.

But Kang’s status as a bystander among the mob came to an end quickly as he watched the mob.

“I later see that a group of girls is carrying [the man] to my car and I see they are getting him into my car then the mob attacks the girls and me,” Kang said.

Caught in the crossfire, Kang is attacked. One person tries to pull his door off, another dents above the wheel well. One person opens his door and begins hitting Kang.

Kang says his vehicle is currently in an autobody shop. (Vince Kang)

“I have got a bruise here, a bruise here and a slight cut here which might become a permanent scar,” Kang said.

He managed to escape. His vehicle is now in the shop and he is recovering from the attacks. Kang predicts he could be spending thousands on repairs. He created a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages.

Morgantown police officers, in a statement, say they are investigating three separate altercations that happened that night. They are asking the public for help in identifying those involved.

“We are alarmed by this senseless violence. We have been in touch with the driver and stand ready to assist local law enforcement with their investigation.”

