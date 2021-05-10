Advertisement

Governor announces virtual & on-site job fair; savings bond options for COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a job fair for West Virginia State Parks this week.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning.

It will be held virtually and on-site Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can register for the virtual job fair here.

The on-site job fair will be at Pipestem Resort State Park at 46 Canyon Way, Pipestem, West Virginia.

Job fair for West Virginia State Parks(Governor Jim Justice)

Governor Justice also announced they are exploring two options for the $100 savings bond when you get the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor says Ann Urling, the Deputy Chief of Staff, says they can offer a savings bond or a gift card. He says they’re working on both of those right now and hopes to give people the flexibility of going either way.

