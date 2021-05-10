Walter Warren Lanham, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on November 10, 1935, a son of the late Walter Edward and Della Morrison Lanham. He was married to Frances Jeanne Benincosa Lanham on June 7, 1958, who preceded him in death on March 9, 2019. Surviving are one son, Walter Joseph Lanham and his wife Angela of Bridgeport; one daughter, Jan L. McNemar of Nutter Fort; and three grandchildren, Johanna V. Garrett and her fiancé Nick Tucker of Kannapolis, NC, Jennifer N. McNemar of Morgantown, and Nathan J. Lanham of Bridgeport. And, two great grandchildren, Kali F. Brown and Hudson R. Tucker. Mr. Lanham was retired from Union Carbide Corporation with 27 years of service. However, he will always be remembered as the owner and operator of Bridgeport Skate World. Owning a skating rink was a lifelong dream of Walters. In 1986, with his family support and the Lord’s guidance, Walter purchased the business from Dave and Sue Arnett. Walter is famous for his “referee” shirt that he adorned daily. That shirt along with his contagious smile were his trademark. He loved teaching the young children as well as the older adults how to skate. Many wonderful memories has he etched in the minds of thousands of people throughout North Central WV. Everyone will remember the calls for “all skate” and the loud music that would follow. And, who can forget the floor and the building as a wonderful piece of nostalgia. No one ever wanted to hear the words “couples skate” because that was the conclusion of the last session for the night. Walter was also a member of the Roller-Skating Association, Founders Foreign Sports Car Club and the Centipede Car Club. He was Baptist by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3-8 PM. Walters “last skate” will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Thomas P. Horne officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

