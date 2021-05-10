Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 10

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Did you receive an inheritance and were wondering, if you get a divorce, is that money protected from your spouse? Well, I gotta tell you, it’s a yes and no answer. So, let’s say you got money and you have it in an inherited IRA. Well, that money is considered separate assets from your marriage. And so, that money is absolutely protected. But let’s say you receive some non-qualified money, which means it’s taxable to you. And you decide, you know what, I’m going to use that money and I’m going to buy a house for our family. And I’m going to put both my name and my husband’s name on it. Well, if you do that, then it becomes a marital asset and so, if you do get a divorce, it’s no longer protected the same way as if you had it as a separate asset. And so, you just gotta remember, how you handle it is going to determine how those assets are treated at the time of divorce. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home in West Virginia
Gilmer County Schools closed May 10 - May 14
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
MHS
No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46

Latest News

The federal courthouse in Charleston, where opioid distributors are on trail.
How many opioid doses did the ‘Big Three’ flood into U.S. towns? ‘The calculator won’t take numbers that large,’ expert testifies in WV trial.
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 10
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 10
Harma Hospitality
Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 10, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 10, 2021