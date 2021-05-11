Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia

An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for two missing 6-week-old boys. The suspect was...
An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for two missing 6-week-old boys. The suspect was identified as a woman named Kathleen.(Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for two 6-week-old boys missing from the Savannah area.

It has been reported that Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were abducted and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street.

Suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, identified as only Kathleen, is described as a Black female in her 30s with black hair in a weave style with brown eyes weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-351-3400 or call 911.

