Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 11th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise to 60 degrees, and we stayed mostly dry once again. We will see some clouds passing overhead throughout the day, and could catch a few sprinkles and some locations, but they will be short-lived and gentle. Overnight, our temperatures will fall into the low 30s, so make sure that your plants are either inside or covered. Then, tomorrow, we will again see a high of 60°, with clear and sunny skies throughout the day. Thursday will also be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s, but we start to gain some clouds heading into the evening and overnight hours. Then, on Friday, we have a chance for a couple of isolated sprinkles, but for the most part, we will stay dry once again. Finally, over the weekend, temperatures reached the upper 60s, and it looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. This will be a great opportunity to head outside and enjoy our transition into spring!

Today: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 62.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 30s. Get those plants and pets indoors! Low: 35.

Wednesday: We gain some sunshine, but not much warmth. High: 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid-60s. High: 67.

