Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns caution with last-minute tax filings

The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.(WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be cautious with their tax return and avoid last-minute mistakes as the May 17 filing deadline approaches.

Those filing returns should watch for phony or dishonest tax preparers who would jeopardize their personal information. Ask for the Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and check the U.S. Internal Revenue Service list found at https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf. The Attorney General offers these steps to avoid any last-minute mistakes:

  • File electronically. It is time efficient, safer and ensures a faster tax refund.
  • Double check information.
  • If mailing a tax return, double check the federal and state mailing addresses at IRS.gov and tax.wv.gov.
  • Make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service.
  • Shred any discarded documents that contain personal information. Doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.
  • Be aware of scammers who claim to be IRS representatives as they request personal information. Scammers often make these requests with threat of arrest or lawsuit, but consumers should not comply.

Questions can be directed to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or 304-267-0239 in Martinsburg. To file a complaint online, go to www.wvago.gov.

