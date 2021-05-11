Best Virginia adds forward Jonathan Holton to TBT roster

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia’s roster for The Basketball Tournament is coming together.

The Mountaineer alumni team added forward Jonathan Holton to its squad on Tuesday.

He averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds during his two playing seasons with WVU from 2014-16.

Last week, the team announced the addition of former Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



JONATHAN HOLTON @King_bob35 is joining BEST VIRGINIA!!



Listen to our episode with Jonathan last year: https://t.co/7EtDRRnXVo



Don't miss your chance to see him compete in @thetournament this summer in Charleston July 17-21, tickets at https://t.co/dN7qZvBz96!! pic.twitter.com/rXe0mGaNLn — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.