Best Virginia adds forward Jonathan Holton to TBT roster

TBT West Virginia regional set for July 17-21 at Charleston Coliseum
Holton
Holton(wdtv)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia’s roster for The Basketball Tournament is coming together.

The Mountaineer alumni team added forward Jonathan Holton to its squad on Tuesday.

He averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds during his two playing seasons with WVU from 2014-16.

Last week, the team announced the addition of former Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate.

