Bridgeport runs away from Lincoln, 16-2

Tribe scored 6 runs on passed balls
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In its new class of AAA, 6-time reigning AA champion Bridgeport has not missed a beat.

The Tribe (11-1) downed Lincoln (6-4), 16-2 in 5 innings on Monday night.

Bridgeport struck for 9 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 4 more in the bottom of the third.

They mustered just 6 hits but scored 6 runs on passed balls or wild pitches.

Bridgeport will play University on Tuesday as Lincoln hosts Elkins.

