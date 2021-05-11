Advertisement

Details about first lady Jill Biden’s visit to W.Va. released

Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to West Virginia later this week have been released.
Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to West Virginia later this week have been released.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia later this week have been released.

According to the White House, Biden will travel to Charleston on Thursday with Charleston native and actress Jennifer Garner.

They are expected to arrive late Thursday morning at Yeager Airport and later visit Arnoldsburg Elementary School, as well as a vaccination center at Capital High School.

The first lady is expected to meet with West Virginia National Guard members and their families before she departs from Charleston early Thursday evening.

