Elkins PD investigates possible threat against Elkins Middle School

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Police Department says they were made aware of a possible threat on social media against Elkins Middle School.

Officers contacted the students mentioned in the posts as they arrived at school Tuesday morning and there is no threat to the school at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

