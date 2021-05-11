Advertisement

George Lee Huey

Carol Lynn Myers
Carol Lynn Myers(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
George Lee Huey, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 26, 1927, in Fairmont; the son of the late George C. and Anna O. (Dixon) Huey. George was a United States Army veteran and served during WW II. He worked at Fairmont State University in the maintenance department. George enjoyed reading western books and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his family. George is survived by several niece and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Ray Huey. There will be no public visitation, a graveside service will be held at Barrackville Cemetery on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.   Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

