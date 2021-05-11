Health officials report 258 new cases of COVID-19, five additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 258 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 156,875.

A total of 814,680 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 681,157 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,734.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

“Our sympathies are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these West Virginians by protecting yourself with the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of this horrible virus.”

DHHR officials said 6,780 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.