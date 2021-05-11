Advertisement

Health officials report 258 new cases of COVID-19, five additional death in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 258 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 156,875.

A total of 814,680 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 681,157 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,734.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

“Our sympathies are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these West Virginians by protecting yourself with the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of this horrible virus.”

DHHR officials said 6,780 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harma Hospitality
Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
AAA: Double digit gas price increases in West Virginia; May climb higher with major pipeline shutdown
Luis Manuel Torres-Serrano
Elkins man charged for sexual abuse of foster children in his care
Police respond to domestic situation in Bridgeport, woman stabbed

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 11 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 11 2021 6 AM
“I came home to a wonderful homecoming I had a police escort through town to get my first covid...
Philippi woman welcomed home after six months in the hospital due to COVID-19
The federal courthouse in Charleston, where opioid distributors are on trail.
How many opioid doses did the ‘Big Three’ flood into U.S. towns? ‘The calculator won’t take numbers that large,’ expert testifies in WV trial.
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 10