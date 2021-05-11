Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

