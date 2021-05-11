James “Jim” Rupert Oldaker, 79, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on January 29, 1942, a son of the late Rupert Rudolph and Mary Miller Oldaker. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, Fred William Oldaker. As a belated Christmas present on December 28, 1963, Jim became the happiest man alive when he married his best friend and the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, Mary Anna Keller. Together Jim and Mary shared the joys of marriage and raising their two children for over 57 wonderful years. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his wife, Mary Oldaker, of Weston; two children: Jeffrey Oldaker of Volga, and Deanna “Dee” Oldaker Lindsay of Morgantown; one grandson, Alexander James “A.J.” Lindsay of Morgantown; and one nephew, Brian Oldaker of Akron, OH. Jim graduated from Weston High School in 1959 and furthered his education at Glenville State College and Fairmont State College where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. He proceeded to attend and graduate from West Virginia University with a Master Degree in Administration. This led to his long career of over 40 years with the Lewis County school system. Jim loved teaching and growing the minds of the youth of Lewis County. He was also a member of Rotary Club of Weston District #6990, and served on Weston City Council for two terms. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed traveling, watching sports especially his Alma Mater, WVU, and was an avid golfer. But over the last few years when the love of his life needed him, Jim rose to the occasion and was an excellent caregiver for his wife, Mary. Jim’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Rupert Oldaker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.