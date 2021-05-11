Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Chilly, chilly, chilly! That’s the best way to describe our weather at the moment. And it will be a slow climb back to the 70′s. Some clouds this afternoon and evening will eventually be thinning out, leading to mostly clear skies into the overnight and morning hours. Also, we’re expecting calm winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for us starting at 1 am Wednesday morning through 9 am for our entire area. The Frost Advisory is mainly for the Lowlands and the Freeze Warning is into the mountains. Remember to cover or bring in your susceptible plants tonight and most likely for some, for Thursday also. After the chilly morning on Thursday, it will end up being a really beautiful sunny day with highs into the upper 60′s. We will likely see a later shower on Friday night, but then Saturday and most of the day on Sunday will also be warmer and sunny. Sunday night into Monday will likely be the return of showers.

Tonight: Clouds decreasing: Low: 35

Wednesday: Chilly start, partly cloudy: High 62

Thursday: Chilly start, mostly sunny: High 66

Friday: Increasing clouds, evening showers: High 65

