Morgantown business owner accused of assaulting capitol police officer remains behind bars, judge denies request for release

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown business owner accused of assaulting a capitol police officer during the January 6 riot will remain behind bars.

The bond hearing for George Tanios and Julian Khater continued Tuesday morning. Lawyers for Tanios asked that he be released from jail until his trial, but the judge rejected the request.

Tanios and Khater are facing multiple charges, including assaulting a capitol police officer. The date for the trial has not yet been determined.

