Morgantown business owner accused of assaulting capitol police officer remains behind bars, judge denies request for release

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested in connection with...
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested in connection with the death of Officer Brian Sicknick.(Source: WV Central Regional Jail web)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown business owner accused of assaulting a capitol police officer during the January 6 riot will remain behind bars.

The bond hearing for George Tanios and Julian Khater continued Tuesday morning. Lawyers for Tanios asked that he be released from jail until his trial, but the judge rejected the request.

Tanios and Khater are facing multiple charges, including assaulting a capitol police officer. The date for the trial has not yet been determined.

