Advertisement

Morgantown Police Department investigating WVU student death

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating the death of a West Virginia University student on Thursday.

West Virginia University released the following statement about the incident:

“Any time a member of our University family passes away, we feel the loss deeply and mourn together as a campus community. The Morgantown Police Department notified us of an off-campus incident which resulted in the death of a student, and we are working with the department as its investigation continues.

We have reached out to the student’s family to offer support and assistance. We also want students on and off campus to know that counselors are available through the Carruth Center right now for anyone who needs to talk. The phone number is 304-293-4431, or students may also choose to text WVU to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program is also available to provide support to WVU employees.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harma Hospitality
Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
AAA: Double digit gas price increases in West Virginia; May climb higher with major pipeline shutdown
Luis Manuel Torres-Serrano
Elkins man charged for sexual abuse of foster children in his care
Tractor trailer turns over on I-79, driver entrapped
Tractor trailer turns over on I-79, driver entrapped

Latest News

WVa governments getting nearly $1.9B in COVID federal relief
Elkins PD investigates possible threat against Elkins Middle School
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 11 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 11 2021 12 PM
Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
Clarksburg VA serial killer sentenced to seven life sentences for murdering seven veterans by insulin injection