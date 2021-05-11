Philippi woman welcomed home after six months in the hospital due to COVID-19

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - “I came home to a wonderful homecoming. I had a police escort through town to get my first COVID vaccine,” Debbie Wilfong said.

Philippi resident, Debbie Wilfong was admitted to United Hospital Center with COVID-19 six months ago.

During her prolonged stay Debbie had some health complications, but she never stopped fighting. No matter what difficulties came her way.

“After I came off the ventilator. I couldn’t even lift my arm my right hand. I’m right-handed so I had to learn to feed myself and do everything else with my left,” she said.

Debbie had to relearn a lot of things during her stay in rehab.

Debbie’s husband, Rick was with her throughout the whole process. He said, that going home was Debbie’s drive to get better.

“You’re sitting in that waiting room or you’re sitting in the room with her. She’s unconcious. She don’t even know you’re there. But I think in her mind that she knew that everybody was there, and that got her through,” Rick said.

Not only did she beat COVID-19, but Debbie was also a breast cancer survivor.

Debbie said, she was happy to be home, but knew that she was still recovering.

“You just have to take it one day at a time, It will come back. It may take a while, but it will come back to you,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.