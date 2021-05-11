Robert Lane “Bob” Bean, 62 of Cowen passed Monday, May 10, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital after a long hard battle with asbestosis. Bob was born November 6, 1958 in Webster County and was born to the late Richard and Darlene Riffle Bean of Cowen. Also preceding him in death are his grandparents, Howard and Dessie Riffle and Floyd and Lela White Bean. Bob loved sports cars, especially his red Camaro that he was known for. He enjoyed going to the car shows with his sports cars and was looking forward to the Woodchoppers Car Show this year. He was always willing to help anyone; he never met a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh with his crazy sarcasm. It was nothing to see Bob out just driving around town or sitting out at the old Rite Aid building in Webster just watching people to see who he could talk to. He previously worked at Hamer Mill in Curtin until his health declined and he was no longer able. Surviving are his children; James Robert “Robin” Bean and his wife Tara of Maryland and Tera Bean and her companion Will Sexton also of Maryland; grandchildren, Jade and James Robert “Little Man” Bean; mother, Joy Hinkle Bean; siblings, twin sister Roberta Bennett and her husband Jesse of Cowen, Donna “Jeannie” Brulinski and her husband Paul of Buckhannon, Patricia Bean (Jerry Lewis) of Gassaway, Richard Bean, Jr, Paul Bean, Kristel Bean (Richie Hinkle) all of Cowen and Keri Travis and her husband Michael of Craigsville; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and a whole county of friends that will miss him. Service will be 7:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation starting at 4 PM until time of the service. The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support that they have shown Bob through his illness. Please fill free to wear your “Team Bean” shirt to the service in honor of Bob. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Adams-Reed Funeral Home PO Box 247 Cowen, WV 26206 to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Bean family.

