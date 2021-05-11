Advertisement

Tasty Tuesday: East of Chicago

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If its Tuesday it has to be Tasty Tuesday, and this week Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau is in Shinnston which is East of Chicago, and he’s actually at East of Chicago for a taste of their pizza!

Stephanie showed Kevin how they make their signature Chicago style pizza.  You put the meat on the bottom, you put the cheese on top, you put it in the oven, When it comes out you cover it with marinara and put some Parmesan on top. Wow, now that’s a slice of pizza.

If that’s not enough, they also make Parm Pops, where they twist that beautiful dough and bake it after they cover it with Parmesan butter.  Amazing!

They also have an oven baked Italian sub.  You have all of your meats on it, they put cheese on it, put it in the over till golden brown and toasty.  They put veggies and dressing on it.

Kevin also had the pleasure of trying the Dutch Crunch apple deep dish pizza.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harma Hospitality
Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour
AAA: Double digit gas price increases in West Virginia; May climb higher with major pipeline shutdown
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Tractor trailer turns over on I-79, driver entrapped
Tractor trailer turns over on I-79, driver entrapped
Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
Attorneys attempting to block evidence in Clarksburg VA serial killer case, sentencing set for Tuesday

Latest News

The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns caution with last-minute tax filings
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
WVa governments getting nearly $1.9B in COVID federal relief
Elkins PD investigates possible threat against Elkins Middle School