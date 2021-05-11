Advertisement

Tractor trailer turns over on I-79, driver entrapped

I-79 southbound mile marker 109 has been shut down
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer turned over on I-79 at 3:14 a.m. in Lost Creek.

The accident happened at mile marker 109 southbound, and the lane was closed at around 3:30 a.m.

Harrison County Emergency officials say one person was entrapped in the vehicle and needed to be transported to the hospital.

The patient was a 31 year old male, who was also the driver of the vehicle, which was registered in Pennsylvania.

