University duo commits to college athletics

Football & XC
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of University High School athletes are heading to the next level.

Senior football player Joey McBee inked a preferred walk-on opportunity with the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats are giving McBee this opportunity despite a torn meniscus/ ACL he suffered as a senior. McBee has played a handful of positions for the Hawks including punter, quarterback, tight end and linebacker.

State champion runner Jordan Thomas inked with Marshall cross country. He finished 5th individually at the 2020 state meet to help University capture the team state championship.

