Webster’s Baird, Tucker’s Colebank & Gilmer’s Ferguson named A first team all-state

Doddridge County’s McDonough named second team
Baird(wdtv)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three North Central West Virginia players have been named first team all-state selections in Class A.

Webster County sophomore guard Sydney Baird led the Class with nearly 31 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals per game.

She is joined by another super sophomore forward, Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank. She led the Mountain Lions to a final four appearance, averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Gilmer County’s Carrah Ferguson was also a first team nod for the Titans.

Doddridge County sophomore guard Abby McDonough received a second team nod, leading the Bulldogs with 15 points and 8 rebounds per game.

The Class A Girls All-State Basketball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:

First Team

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Jr. (captain)

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Soph.

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.

Lili Neely, Cameron; Sr.

Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Soph.

Makayla May, Tug Valley; Sr.,

Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County, Jr.

Trista Lester, River View; Soph.

Second Team

Ashlynn Van Tassell, Cameron; Fr.,

Trinity Amick, Richwood; Sr.

Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Sr. (captain)

Savannah Cunningham, Calhoun County; Jr.

Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Sr.

Kenzie Clutter, Cameron; Fr.,

Abby McDonough, Doddridge County; Soph.

Julie Boone, Tolsia, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Vanessea Alatis, Madonna; Alivia Ammons, Clay-Battelle; Rachel Bates, Valley; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Selena Browning, Tolsia; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Mackenzie Crews, Montcalm; Audrey Evans, Tug Valley; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Macy Helmick, Tucker County; London Hood, Tucker County; Akayla Hughes, James Monroe; Laurel McCombs, Doddridge County; Sarah Michael, Wood County, Christian; Chloe Mitchem, River View; Ali Morgan, River View; Alaina Moore, Madonna; Caroline Nelson, Sherman; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Brianna Rinehart, Hundred; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Victoria Van Matre, Wahama; Ana Young, Pendelton County

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

