Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 11

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
John Halterman: A recent study shows that sixty-five percent of Americans are concerned about protecting the retirement assets they have and being able to make sure they don’t outlive their retirement income. But, you know the irony is, even though people are concerned about it, most people don’t know where to begin or how to do this. And what I mean about this, think about this, we just came off a situation where we had a coronavirus. Completely unexpected. Dropped the markets over forty percent. And for most people, they had no idea what to do. Now, fortunately, the market came raging back relatively quickly. But, what happens when you’re in the middle of retirement and all of a sudden your million dollar portfolio gets cut in half and now it’s only worth five-hundred thousand? You know, how do you recover and how do you make sure that you don’t run out of retirement? Well, don’t worry. There’s plenty of ways that we can work with you to come up with a strategy. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.

Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 11
