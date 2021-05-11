Advertisement

WVU Professor of Pediatrics weighs in on Pfizer approval for those 12 to 15 years old

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those ages 12 to 15 and health officials are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics WVU/Pediatric hospitalist at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Dr. Lisa Costello says in the last year, she’s seen children of all ages in the hospital from the virus.

“We know that vaccines have the power to stop an epidemic, stop this pandemic, and children make up a significant part of our population,” said Dr. Costello. “I have cared for children in the hospital as young as under two months of age having some increased work of breathing. We’ve seen all ages including teenagers, late teenage years that require oxygen or get severely ill.”

Over the last year, Dr. Costello says more than 14,000 children have been hospitalized due to the virus and almost 300 have died.

Governor Jim Justice announced last week that efforts to bring doses of the vaccine to school grounds would happen in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties once authorized and Monongalia County already began sign ups with more than 500 students ready to get vaccinated.

“We know vaccinating children will help protect their health and also allow them fully engage in those other activities that are so important for their health and development,” Dr. Costello continued.

Dr. Costello also mentioned that there are clinical trials for those as young as 6 months of age to receive the vaccine as well.

