Mayor of Clarksburg reacts to Reta Mays’ sentencing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “I don’t think justice is done. Simply because I don’t think justice in this world can be done for someone that has done something so horrible,” said Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy.

Kennedy shared his thoughts about the sentencing of VA serial killer Reta Mays.

However, Kennedy isn’t just a politician. He’s an Army veteran as well.

He said his background with the armed forces gave him a different outlook on the situation.

“As a veteran it’s always horrible when someone kills another person for no good reason. When you have a serial killer that targets veterans, specifically kills multiple of my comrades. That takes it to a whole other level,” Kennedy added.

He told 5 News the case came into the public eye around the same time he became mayor, and had been looming over his mayorship.

Even though the sentencing was over. He didn’t believe the incident would be forgotten.

“It’s going to take a while before the stain of what happened truly leaves,” Kennedy said.

