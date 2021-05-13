4 Marion County ladies named to Class AAA all-state first team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Marion County players have been named first team all-state in Class AAA.

Fairmont Senior junior guard & co-WV state player of the year Marley Washenitz co-captains in the AAA first team. She averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 2021.

She is joined there by her teammate, forward Meredith Maier. After transferring from Grafton, she averaged close to 19 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals per game.

North Marion sophomore guard Olivia Toland is a first team selection as well as senior guard Karlie Denham. Toland paced the Huskies with 21 points a game and Denham poured in 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

RCB senior guard Victoria Sturm captains the second team and she is joined there by North Marion junior forward Kaitlyn Carson.

First Team

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Jr. (Co-captain)

Baylee Goines, Nitro; Sr. (Co-captain)

Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Jr.

Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior; Jr.

Amya Damon, Huntington St. Joe; Jr.

Hannah Perdue, PikeView; Jr.

Olivia Toland, North Marion; Soph.

Karlie Denham, North Marion; Sr.

Second Team

Marisa Horan, Wheeling Central , Sr.

Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Soph.

Victoria Sturm, RCB, Sr. (Captain).

Alana Eves, Wayne, Sr.

Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Sr.

Meghan Taylor, Winfield, Soph.

Kaitlyn Carson, North Marion; Jr.

Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Anna Belan, Elkins; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Brooklyn Bowen, Nitro; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Emily Dennison, Philip Barbour; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Hannah Ferris, Lincoln; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Fields, Hampshire; Alexis Greenlief, Oak Glen; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Leah Maley, Weir; Alexis O’Dell, Nicholas County; Julia Preseruati, St. Joseph; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Emily Suddreth, Independence; Jill Tothe, Logan; Tristen White, Wheeling Central

