Buckhannon Strawberry Festival is back on

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual strawberry festival in Buckhannon started on Thursday for the first time since last year.

Coordinators for the strawberry festival tell 5 News they are absolutely thrilled to be live and in person after everything getting shutdown last year due to the pandemic. Board members say people come from across the country and this is the place to be.

Several activities had to be moved around because of the pandemic, including the popular events like the parade and the carnival. However, board members say COVID-19 is not going to stop them this year.

They are encouraging people to come down because there is fun for everyone! The festival will continue will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Full schedule:

Friday, May 14th:

All Day | Window Displays | Downtown

9:00 am - 6:00 pm | Strawberry Craft Show | Moose Lodge

10:00 am – 8:00 pm | Photography Exhibit | Colonial Theater

10:30 am – 6:00 pm Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake, Homemade Ice Cream | Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

10:00 pm – 9:00 pm | 4 – H Leaders Association Steak Sandwich Wagon | Chancery Street

10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Strawberry Sale | Chamber & Visitors Center, Main Street

11:00 am - 11:00 pm | Food Court | Jawbone Park

12:00 pm - 11:00 pm | Live Music & Entertainment | Jawbone Park

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm | Strawberry Festival Open House at the Historical Society | Main Street

3:00 pm | Sweetest Berry Competition | Courthouse Plaza

4:00 pm | Strawberry Auction | Courthouse Plaza

4:00 pm | Strawberry Basket Competition | Courthouse Plaza

6:00 pm | Strawberry Blonde (Youth and Adults) & Best Legs (men) Contest | Jawbone

7:00 pm | Strawberry Idol | Courthouse Plaza

Saturday, May 15th:

All Day | Window Displays | Downtown

9:00 am | Brassmasters Regional Championship Pistol Shoot | White Horse Center (Peeltree)

9:00 am – 6:00 pm | Strawberry Craft Show | Moose Lodge

10:00 am – 8:00 pm | Photography Exhibit | Colonial Theater

10:00 pm – 9:00 pm | 4 – H Leaders Association Steak Sandwich Wagon | Chancery Street

10:30 am – 6:00 pm Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake, Homemade Ice Cream | Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

10:00 am - ? | Strawberry Sale | Chamber & Visitors Center, Main Street

11:00 am – 3:00 pm | Classic Car Cruise-In | Main Street

11:00 am – 11:00 pm | Food Court & Vendors | Jawbone Park

11:00 am - 11:00 pm | Music & Entertainment | Courthouse Plaza & Main Street

12:00 pm - 11:00 pm | Live Music & Entertainment | Jawbone Park

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm | Strawberry Festival Open House at the Historical Society | Main Street

1:00 pm | Strawberry Idol | Courthouse Plaza

4:00 pm | Irish Road Bowling | Turkey Run Road

7:00 pm | Strawberry Idol Finals | Courthouse Plaza

11:00 am - 11:00 pm | Party Gras | Live Music & Entertainment | Main Street

Sunday, May 16th:

8:00 am | Brassmasters Regional Championship Pistol Shoot | White Horse Center (Peeltree)

10:00 am | Jack Barker Canoe Race (race @ Noon) | Wood Street Park

12:00 (noon) | Pet Show | Jawbone Park

1:30 pm | Irish Road Bowling | Turkey Run Road

2:00 pm | Gospel Sing | Way of Holiness Church

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.