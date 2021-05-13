City of Morgantown and firefighters resolve differential pay issue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown and individual firefighters, members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 313, have resolved their shift differential pay issue, according to a press release from the City of Morgantown.

The Morgantown chapter of the International Association of Firefighters (Local 313) accused Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws of retaliation against the union after a 2019 lawsuit over holiday pay.

On Thursday, both parties have agreed that, while the firefighters will not be entitled to shift differential pay, going forward, they will receive a proportional increase in their base rate pay. In addition, the firefighters will only receive shift differential pay when they are called out for any unscheduled duty starting during the afternoon or evening shift.

City administration will recommend this resolution for approval by city council at its next meeting, set for May 18.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.