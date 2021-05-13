Advertisement

City of Morgantown and firefighters resolve differential pay issue

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown and individual firefighters, members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 313, have resolved their shift differential pay issue, according to a press release from the City of Morgantown.

The Morgantown chapter of the International Association of Firefighters (Local 313) accused Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws of retaliation against the union after a 2019 lawsuit over holiday pay.

On Thursday, both parties have agreed that, while the firefighters will not be entitled to shift differential pay, going forward, they will receive a proportional increase in their base rate pay. In addition, the firefighters will only receive shift differential pay when they are called out for any unscheduled duty starting during the afternoon or evening shift.

City administration will recommend this resolution for approval by city council at its next meeting, set for May 18.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

bbq competiton
Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County
Elkins' businesses recognized for long lasting service.
Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
masks off for fully vaxed
Mask Mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals
Signs lined the entrance to the auditorium detailing the American Rescue Plan's funding.
Sen. Manchin and Auditor McCuskey hold American Rescue Plan information session for NCWV leaders