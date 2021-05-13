Deckers Creek announces plans for water treatment following acid mine drainage

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Northeast Natural Energy (NNE) announced on Thursday it has partnered with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) to operate and maintain a water treatment system designed to treat acid mine drainage in the lower portion of Deckers Creek in Monongalia County, W.Va.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October, 2021 and the facility is projected to begin treatment in 2022.

The system will treat acid mine drainage coming from an underground coal mine, known as the Richard Mine, which has severely degraded the lower section of Deckers Creek for nearly a century.

The treatment system will be located outside of Morgantown, W.Va.

