Advertisement

Deckers Creek announces plans for water treatment following acid mine drainage

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Northeast Natural Energy (NNE) announced on Thursday it has partnered with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) to operate and maintain a water treatment system designed to treat acid mine drainage in the lower portion of Deckers Creek in Monongalia County, W.Va.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October, 2021 and the facility is projected to begin treatment in 2022.

The system will treat acid mine drainage coming from an underground coal mine, known as the Richard Mine, which has severely degraded the lower section of Deckers Creek for nearly a century.

The treatment system will be located outside of Morgantown, W.Va.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

bbq competiton
Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County
Elkins' businesses recognized for long lasting service.
Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
masks off for fully vaxed
Mask Mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals
Signs lined the entrance to the auditorium detailing the American Rescue Plan's funding.
Sen. Manchin and Auditor McCuskey hold American Rescue Plan information session for NCWV leaders