Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had a chilly start to the day, with lows in the 30s. But the sunshine we saw then allowed us to warm up into the mid-60s. The reason for the mostly clear skies is due to a high-pressure system north of WV. Tonight, that same system will allow skies to stay mostly clear, which means expect a calm night. In return, temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s in most areas. Because of the cooling temperatures, frost could form in some areas and threaten sensitive vegetation. As a result, a Frost Advisory will be in effect for most of NCWV from after midnight until the mid-morning hours. Once again, it’s not a bad idea to cover up your plants, or take them inside if possible, to protect them from the cold. Tomorrow afternoon brings partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s, which is below-average but still nice. A weak disturbance will bring a few rain showers into our area tomorrow, but most of these rain showers will be in the mountains. Most of these showers will be light, so we don’t expect much rain from them either, but don’t be surprised if you find a few raindrops on your car. Over the weekend, we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s. Saturday should bring mostly sunny skies, but the dry weather ends Sunday night. This comes as a frontal boundary starts lifting up into WV, which means plenty of rain showers for Sunday night and Monday. A few thunderstorms are also possible, so we’ll be watching carefully, but that means you’ll want to keep that umbrella with you for the start of next week. Rain chances then decrease after Tuesday, with temperatures then rising into the upper-70s later in the week.

Tonight: Another calm night is expected, with mostly clear skies. A few patches of frost are possible in some areas, so a Frost Advisory is in effect tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be uneventful. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: A weak system might bring a few light showers into WV, but they won’t produce much, and most will be in the mountains. Other than that, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. High: 69.

Saturday: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected, thanks to more sunshine and the high-pressure system moving east. Overall, a great start to the weekend. High: 72.

Sunday: A lot more cloud cover is expected, and by the evening hours, rain showers might move in, so you might want an umbrella. Temperatures will still be below-average. High: 66.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.