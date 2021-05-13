Morgantown Police Department accepting applications for entry-level police officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level police officer. The Police Officer entry-level civil service exam will be held on Saturday, June 19, and applications must be submitted no later than Friday, June 14.

Potential candidates can get an application from the Morgantown City Clerk’s office, located at 389 Spruce Street, or on the city website at morgantownwv.gov/jobs. A testing fee of $25 is due upon submission.

Applicants must be 18 years old and no older than 40 years old at the time of submitting the application. Other qualifications include a high school diploma or GED and being a U.S. citizen for three years. Prospective candidates must have a valid driver’s license, or government issued identification. Once hired, it is required that applicants establish and maintain a permanent residence within a one-hour driving time of 300 Spruce Street within 90 days of notification of permanent status.

Candidates that have submitted a completed application will take the written Civil Service Examination on Saturday, June 19. The Police Civil Service Commission will hold a second entry-level Police Officer examination in October 2021. The specific date for that exam will be announced at a later time.

The City of Morgantown is an equal opportunity employer. Women and applicants of minority descent are encouraged to apply for this position. For more information about the position, contact Christine Wade by telephone at 304-284-7434 or by email at cwade@morgantownwv.gov.

