CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Clarksburg.

The stabbing happened on Jefferson Street around 12:40 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. A woman was taken to United Hospital Center with a stab wound to the leg.

Clarksburg Police are investigating.

