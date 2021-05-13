Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop revealed arrest warrants for both people in the car.

Brandon Lee Cottrell, of Fairmont, and Cierra Dawn Shipley, of Morgantown, are facing charges after police found psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Cottrell, 20, claimed possession of the mushrooms. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Shipley, 22, was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Police say Shipley had a suspended license for two unpaid citations. She has been charged with second offense driving while license suspended.

During the traffic stop, police learned that both Cottrell and Shipley had warrants out for their arrest for a previous crime they both committed together in March, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

On March 23, Cottrell, Shipley, and two others allegedly broke into an apartment in Fairmont and physically harmed the resident. Police say Cottrell beat the victim with a baseball bat and Shipley “played a part in physically harming the [victim].” The victim suffered a fractured finger and multiple bumps and bruises. Both defendants also allegedly stole items from the apartment.

Cottrell is also facing a charge of malicious assault and Shipley faces a burglary charge.

