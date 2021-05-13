UHC reflects on the last year during National Hospital Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is National Hospital Week and the appreciation for health care workers is like nothing before as we continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The past year has brought many challenges for healthcare workers. “It was really like throwing handfuls of pebbles into water, and these ripples were clashing and colliding, creating confusion and challenges and things that had to be restructured and redesigned,” said Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at UHC Dr. Mark Povroznik.

Some of those challenges included money that had to be spent by hospitals. Dr. Povroznik says UHC alone spent millions of dollars. He also said they went through 25,000 hospital gowns per month, which comes out to more than half a million dollars.

Dr. Povroznik said, “Then we add in the medications, the supplies, the added precautions for patients, converting rooms to negative airflow over night, and it does total a large number. Our point, we were here to do that for our patients and we’re proud of that.”

On the bright side, hospitals were able to keep employees safe and employed and were able to take care of patients and cater to the community. “We as WVU Medicine supported one another to support the state,” Dr. Povroznik continued.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.