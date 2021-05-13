Advertisement

UHC reflects on the last year during National Hospital Week

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is National Hospital Week and the appreciation for health care workers is like nothing before as we continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The past year has brought many challenges for healthcare workers. “It was really like throwing handfuls of pebbles into water, and these ripples were clashing and colliding, creating confusion and challenges and things that had to be restructured and redesigned,” said Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at UHC Dr. Mark Povroznik.

Some of those challenges included money that had to be spent by hospitals. Dr. Povroznik says UHC alone spent millions of dollars. He also said they went through 25,000 hospital gowns per month, which comes out to more than half a million dollars.

Dr. Povroznik said, “Then we add in the medications, the supplies, the added precautions for patients, converting rooms to negative airflow over night, and it does total a large number. Our point, we were here to do that for our patients and we’re proud of that.”

On the bright side, hospitals were able to keep employees safe and employed and were able to take care of patients and cater to the community. “We as WVU Medicine supported one another to support the state,” Dr. Povroznik continued.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

bbq competiton
Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County
Elkins' businesses recognized for long lasting service.
Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
masks off for fully vaxed
Mask Mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals
Signs lined the entrance to the auditorium detailing the American Rescue Plan's funding.
Sen. Manchin and Auditor McCuskey hold American Rescue Plan information session for NCWV leaders