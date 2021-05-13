Advertisement

Webster County’s Baird and Gadd Cap Impressive Seasons at State Tournament

Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County’s boys and girls basketball teams returned to the state tournament this year due in large part to the performances of our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week, sophomore guard Sydney Baird and junior guard Rye Gadd.

Baird led the Highlanders back to Charleston for the first time since 2004. She averaged 30 points per game and shot 59 percent from the field. For her play, Baird was named Class A First Team All-State and to the Class A All-Tournament Team.

Gadd is coming off a stellar sophomore season last year that earned him Class A First Team All-State honors. This season, the helped guide the Higlanders get back to the state tournament as a No. 4 seed. He scored a game-high 27 points and had nine rebounds in a 48-42 first round win over No. 5 Clay-Battelle.

Baird and Gadd are set to return next year to help Webster County take its basketball programs to the next level.

