West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
WAR, W.Va. (AP) — A southern West Virginia mayor has been reelected despite facing criminal charges.

Robert Beavers, the incumbent mayor of War in McDowell County, defeated challenger Grover Mahone on Tuesday by a vote of 123-40, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

The win came two days after Beavers, 67, was arrested in Fayette County on charges including possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.E. Roberts. The newspaper cited his complaint in its report.

Roberts initiated a traffic stop because Beavers failed to yield to stopped emergency vehicles, the complaint said. Upon speaking with Beavers, Roberts smelled marijuana and saw a pill bottle in the car, the complaint said.

Beavers said the pill bottle contained prescribed hydrocodone and he later gave officers “a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana,” the complaint said.

Beavers failed several standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested, Roberts said in the complaint.

Even if Beavers is convicted, he could continue to serve as mayor, the newspaper reported.

A message seeking comment from Beavers was not immediately returned.

