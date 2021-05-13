Where Are They Now: Monica Robins

Emmy-Award winning reporter Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio.

Robins started working at WDTV while she still attended West Virginia University.

“I started at WDTV running studio cam, doing Kyron, whatever they wanted me to do,” Robins said. “I’d go out and I’d shoot and interview people, come back and write it. I learned how to do everything.”

Robins got her spot on air a month before she graduated college. She covered several stories in the mountain state. But one that will stick with her was a hostage situation in Preston County.

“We got a tip that there was a gentleman who walked into a mental health facility and took everyone hostage,’ Robins said. “I just call the facility and Jim Fields picks up the phone and he says hey Monica I’m a little busy right now, but I will get to you as soon as I can.”

Robins drove to the scene to find out that her call to the facility changed the direction of the situation.

“I find out later that he was a hostage,” Robins said. “When that phone rang, Alex had a gun to the sheriff’s head. The phone rang and it’s me and I got the attention off the sheriff and the sheriff and Alex asked, “Who’s Monica?” the sheriff came out, he hugged me and said, “Thanks for saving my life.”

For years, Robins used her voice to share the stories of others showing how news makes an impact on a community.

“We’re no more than the town criers,” Robins said. “Just letting people know the information they need to know may affect them. What we do matters. It matters to us as much as it matters to the person that’s watching.”

As she moved on in her career, country roads will always lead Robins back to the most amazing people she says she has ever met.

“I am so grateful they allowed me to stay in that state for 10 years,” Robins said. “Whenever I get the chance, I still go back. It was funny, when social media started coming around, the people that friended me most, were the people from West Virginia.”

