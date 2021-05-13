Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, May 13

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Are you a retiree and you’re not using your IRA for income. And what you want to do is you want to ultimately pass it on to your family in the most tax-advantageous way. Well, I’ve got good news for you. We’ve got strategies that what we can do is we can help you take that IRA, transfer it to another type of account, and then when we transfer it to that other type of account, it has the potential to give you a lot more total assets and the ability to make sure that those assets are a hundred percent tax free. And so, we use this strategy on a regular basis, but the big thing I’ll tell you is, we can’t show you what this is unless you call us. You know, step one is taking action. And so, if you’re in a position where you have large IRA assets and you’re not using them and you’re wanting to pass them on to your family in the most tax-advantageous way, well, it’s time that we sit down and talk about the right strategy. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

bbq competiton
Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County
Elkins' businesses recognized for long lasting service.
Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
masks off for fully vaxed
Mask Mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals
Signs lined the entrance to the auditorium detailing the American Rescue Plan's funding.
Sen. Manchin and Auditor McCuskey hold American Rescue Plan information session for NCWV leaders