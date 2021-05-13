Advertisement

WV Open set to return to Pete Dye Golf Club for first time since 2000

June 23-25 in Bridgeport
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2000, the WV Open is coming to Harrison County.

The event will be held at the Pete Dye Golf Club from June 23-25 and feature both professionals and amateurs alike.

On Thursday, golfers had a chance to play through 18 and give their input on the course to WVGA executive director Brad Ullman.

The field will include Bridgeport High School alum Mason Williams, whose childhood home is actually on the property on the golf club.

“People like Mason Williams and former WVU player Chris Williams.. those amateur golfers are competing on a regular basis at a high level, especially collegiately with Mason down at Georgia Southern. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with, especially on their own backyard, literally for Mason.”

