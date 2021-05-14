Advertisement

3 West Virginia students named Presidential Scholars

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the...
Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three high school students from West Virginia have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars, officials said.

Kendra Goeddert from Greenbrier East High School, Nicholas Murphy from Parkersburg South High School and Zara Zervos from John Marshall High School were among 161 high school students across the nation recognized for their accomplishments, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said in a statement Thursday.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually. Students are chosen based on academics, artistic ability, technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, leadership, community service and a commitment to high ideals.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.

